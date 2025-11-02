Genborg scored twice in Timra IK's 5-0 win over HV71 on Saturday.

Genborg continues to produce at a strong rate for Timra, racking up seven goals and six assists over 18 SHL games this season. The 18-year-old winger should be in contention for a World Junior roster spot next month, but he's showing he can already play alongside men in the SHL. Genborg may need another year or two to develop in Sweden, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him come to North America in the not-too-distant future.