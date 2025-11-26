Tralmaks scored three goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 10-1 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Tralmaks has shown a steady scoring touch in the AHL this year, posting nine goals and one assist over 15 appearances. The 28-year-old winger is shooting 29.0 percent, which will likely lead to regression down the line, though he's always been an efficient shooter at this level of hockey. The Latvian should be considered a long shot to reach the NHL.