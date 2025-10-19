Tralmaks scored two goals on four shots in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Tralmaks is back in North America after a couple of years in Europe. He has three goals in four games to begin the Griffins' season. Previously, he posted 41 points across 87 career AHL games with Providence over parts of three seasons. At 28 years old, it's unlikely -- but not impossible -- that he'll make his NHL debut. He is on a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings.