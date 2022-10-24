Soderblom scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Soderblom tallied the Red Wings' last goal in the big win. The 21-year-old has two goals through five games in his first NHL season. He's added 11 shots on net, a minus-1 rating, four PIM and four blocked shots while playing in a third-line role and adding some time on the second power-play unit. A sixth-round pick from 2019, Soderblom has enjoyed a fast ascent to the NHL, but he still needs to show a bit more offense before being an option in fantasy.