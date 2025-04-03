Head coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that there's a chance Soderblom (undisclosed) could be available for Friday's game against Carolina, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom has missed the last four games due to his injury, and he's been considered day-to-day. However, he's been skating recently and appears to be closing in on his return to game action. While Soderblom seems to be trending in the right direction, the Red Wings will likely wait to see how he feels leading up to Friday's puck drop before determining his status.