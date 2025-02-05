Soderblom scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Soderblom has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He is making a strong case to stay in the NHL even once the Red Wings' lineup is fully healthy. He's at five points, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances since his Jan. 21 promotion from AHL Grand Rapids.