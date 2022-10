Soderblom experienced upper-body soreness that prohibited him from suiting up for Monday's exhibition game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This doesn't seem like a concerning issue, and it especially won't affect fantasy managers since the Swede is off the radar as a 21-year-old on an entry-level contract. Soderblom, who was Detroit's sixth-round (No. 159 overall) draft pick, is likely to be ticketed for AHL Grand Rapids to start the new season.