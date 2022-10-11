While Soderblom has made the Opening Night roster, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said the young forward will need to maintain a role on the power play in order to stick in the NHL, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings took Soderblom in the sixth round (No. 159) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He's evidently matured quite a bit since then, and the Swede turned in a strong preseason accentuated by a highlight-worthy goal in Friday's preseason win over the Maple Leafs. Soderblom is projected for a fourth-line role, but it sounds like he'll be given an early opportunity on the man advantage. The Swede will be a tough cover for defenders since he's 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds with slick hands for a big skater.