Soderblom found twine in Friday's 4-2 preseason win over the Maple Leafs.

This was the second goal in exhibition for Soderblom, whom the Red Wings picked up in the sixth round (No. 159 overall) of the 2019 draft. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the 21-year-old power forward is likely to require additional seasoning with AHL Grand Rapids, though he's looked good in training camp and the preseason.