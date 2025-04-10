Soderblom (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus Florida, per the NHL media site.
Soderblom has four goals, 11 points and 43 hits in 26 appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. Austin Watson, who was recalled Tuesday from AHL Grand Rapids, is set to draw into the lineup due to Soderblom's absence.
