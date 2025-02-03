Soderblom logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Soderblom's point streak is up to four games (one goal, three assists). That's all of his offense through seven outings this season, and he's added eight shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating. Soderblom continues to fill a third-line role and stayed on the roster following Patrick Kane's activation from injured reserve -- J.T. Compher (upper body) going on IR was the corresponding move. It looks like Soderblom will be with the big club for the last two games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he may have some appeal in deep fantasy formats since he's playing well.