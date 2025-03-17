Soderblom logged an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Soderblom has played on the top line at even strength lately, but he saw just 12:28 of ice time Sunday. The helper ended his four-game slump. Soderblom is up to nine points in 21 outings, one point better than he had in the same number of contests in his first taste of NHL action in 2022-23. The winger has added 29 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-1 rating this season, so he could have a little appeal in deep fantasy formats if his offense improves.