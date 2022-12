Soderblom (lower body) followed Tuesday's morning skate with an "extensive on-ice workout," The Associated Press reports.

The Red Wings are holding out hope that Soderblom will be fit to play this weekend. He's missed the past 12 games, pumping the brakes on what has been a decent start to the Swede's rookie campaign. Soderblom has two goals, eight blocked shots and 10 hits through 13 contests, while averaging 1:49 of ice time on the power play.