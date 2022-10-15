Soderblom scored the game-winning goal during his NHL debut Friday, leading the Red Wings to a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens.

Soderblom, a 6-foot-6 rookie forward, could be a sleeper for fantasy managers this season. Positioned in front of the net, the 2019 sixth-round draft pick scored his first NHL goal off a rebound at 2:33 of the third period. The eventual game-winning tally came on the Red Wings' 37th shot against Canadiens goalie Jake Allen. Soderblom, who played a strong all-around game Friday, finished with a team-high five shots on goal and earned a plus-2 rating.