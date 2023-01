Soderblom scored a third-period tally during a 4-2 win over the visiting Senators on Saturday.

Soderblom gave the Red Wings their first lead with a goal 1:18 after Lucas Raymond tied the Atlantic Division matchup. The 21-year-old rookie left winger compiled just two goals in his opening 13 outings, but has secured one point in each of his past five appearances (three goals, two assists). A third-liner, Soderblom added three shots and two hits in 10:10 of ice time Saturday.