Soderblom was assign to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
With Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina nearing returns, Soderblom will rejoin AHL Grand Rapids. The rookie winger has five goals and three assists through 21 games with Detroit.
