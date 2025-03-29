Soderblom (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Bruins and is doubtful for Tuesday's tilt in St. Louis, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom will sit for the fourth time in five games, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return. He has four goals, six assists and 41 hits across 23 games with the Red Wings this season. Jonatan Berggren will replace Soderblom in Saturday's lineup.