Soderblom will return to the lineup against the Lightning on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom was scratched from Monday's road clash with the Capitals, but there's no word of a new injury for the Swede. The Wings are simply managing the rookie's workload after he missed 14 games with a lower-body injury. Detroit has lost six straight games and this team could use a spark from Soderblom, who is on a two-game point streak.