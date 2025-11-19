Soderblom is doubtful against the Islanders on Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom has missed the Red Wings' last four games, though it's not clear if that was entirely due to injury or being a healthy scratch. In 11 outings this season, the 24-year-old winger has managed a solitary point, so he may be hard-pressed to force his way back in the lineup even once given the all-clear.