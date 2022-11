Soderblom (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Kings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It's not clear what is going on with Soderblom, who missed his first career NHL contest Thursday, when the Rangers crushed the Red Wings, 8-2. If Soderblom ends up missing more time, the injury-depleted Wings will presumably go back to well in utilizing his fellow countryman, Jonatan Berggren, to shore up the depth on the fourth line.