Soderblom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Carolina on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Soderblom will return to the lineup following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. IN his 23 appearances for the Wings this season, the 23-year-old Swede has generated four goals and six helpers while averaging 13:13 of ice time. Soderblom's return to the lineup figures to relegate Dominik Shine to the press box.