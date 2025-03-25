Soderblom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Monday against Utah.

Soderblom will fill a third-line role alongside J.T. Compher and Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday. The 23-year-old Soderblom has accounted for three goals, six helpers, four PIM, 29 shots on goal, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances this season.