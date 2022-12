Soderblom added an assist Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Soderblom missed over a month with a lower-body injury, but the rookie has a goal and an assist over a pair of games since rejoining the lineup. The Swedish prospect is currently occupying a fourth-line role as he adjusts to the rigors of the NHL, but he should have no problem holding his own physically as he towers in at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.