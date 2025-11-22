Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Columbus on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Soderblom hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 9 against Chicago, and it's unclear if he will return to the lineup once he's healthy. He has chipped in one goal, 11 shots on net and 22 hits in 11 appearances this season.
