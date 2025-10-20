Finnie scored two goals, dished out an assist, tallied four shots on net and dished out four hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.

After a solid start to his career through five games, Finnie made his sixth game a night to remember. He scored his first career goal in the second period before assisting Dylan Larkin's second twine finder of the game. To wrap up his big night, he scored an empty-net goal to help seal the win for Detroit. Through six games, Finnie has two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, and 21 hits, proving he can provide good category coverage in fantasy. Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan clearly likes what he sees from the former seventh-round draft pick to entrust him with a role on the top line alongside Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Finnie's ice time has also taken a big jump over the last two contests, skating over 18 minutes for the first two times of his career. While he hasn't cracked either of the Red Wings' power-play units yet, Edmonton didn't commit a penalty Sunday, making it possible that Finnie could have been involved with a man advantage. Regardless, Finnie is a rising star in fantasy who is a top waiver wire name in deep leagues and most category formats.