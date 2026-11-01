Finnie scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Finnie is poised to get the first chance to be the Red Wings' new top-line center now that the team's relationship with the disgruntled Dylan Larkin (suspension) is beyond repair. Finnie has stepped up well this season with a larger role, showing that last year's surprise breakout wasn't a fluke. The 21-year-old is at six goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 17 hits, eight blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-8 rating across 14 appearances. Finnie is a strong fantasy target as long as he's thriving in between wingers Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson.