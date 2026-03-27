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Finnie (concussion) will play in Friday's road clash against the Sabres, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Finnie passed through concussion protocol ahead of Friday's game after sustaining a hard hit in Tuesday's matchup. He'll return to the lineup without missing any games and is set to skate on Detroit's third line as the left winger. The 20-year-old forward has five points over his last 11 games and is a solid fantasy option in deep leagues.

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