Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Cleared for action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnie (concussion) will play in Friday's road clash against the Sabres, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Finnie passed through concussion protocol ahead of Friday's game after sustaining a hard hit in Tuesday's matchup. He'll return to the lineup without missing any games and is set to skate on Detroit's third line as the left winger. The 20-year-old forward has five points over his last 11 games and is a solid fantasy option in deep leagues.
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