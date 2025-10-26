Finnie scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Finnie is now on a four-game point streak (four goals, two assists). He got an unassisted goal Saturday, and it's impressive the 20-year-old rookie was able to get some offense going in a game that saw Dylan Larkin held off the scoresheet. Finnie is up to four goals, eight points, 17 shots, 25 hits and a plus-7 rating through nine contests. He probably won't keep up that pace all season, but fantasy managers should take notice, even in standard formats.