Finnie scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Finnie's surprisingly strong start to the season faded just as fast with a 10-game point drought. He snapped that slump with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner in this contest. Overall, the 20-year-old winger has five goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 37 hits and 13 blocked shots over 20 appearances. The 2023 seventh-round pick has already defied expectations by reaching the NHL so quickly, but there will be ups and downs throughout the year.