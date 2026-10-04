Finnie bagged a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Finnie found the back of the net for his first tally of the 2026-27 season early in Sunday's third period. The 21-year-old center posted solid numbers in his rookie campaign, where he compiled 13 goals, 30 points, 120 shots on net, 131 hits and 41 blocked shots across 82 regular-season outings. With Dylan Larkin (upper body) sidelined amid an injury and trade rumors, Finnie could be a regular top-six center for the Red Wings in 2026-27 and beyond. He is a must-roster player in all dynasty fantasy leagues and he also holds some appeal as an all-around threat in deep leagues for the upcoming campaign.