Finnie scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Finnie has now scored in back-to-back games, and he's up to three goals and six assists through seven outings to begin his NHL career. The 20-year-old was limited to 13:05 of ice time Wednesday, his lowest total since Opening Night, but he was still taking a fairly regular shift on the top line. He's also produced 13 shots on net, 23 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, so he has some multi-category appeal for fantasy managers willing to buy into his hot start.