Finnie tallied a goal, put two shots on net and dished out three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Finnie put the Red Wings up 2-1 early in the second period, finding the back of the net for the first time since Mar. 4. Overall, the 20-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 26 points, 104 shots on net, 107 hits and 36 blocked shots across 68 games this season. In the absence of Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg), Finnie has stepped up as the team's No. 2 center with five points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and five blocked shots over his last eight games. His all-around play style makes him a solid streaming option in category-based fantasy leagues while Detroit remains thin at the center position.