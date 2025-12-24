Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Four points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnie notched a power-play goal Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas. He fired five shots.
Finnie scooped up his own rebound and shelved a wrist shot over Casey DeSmith to tie the game 2-2 at 3:02 of the third period. Finnie has two goals and two assists in his last four games and three goals in his last six. He also has 13 shots in that six-game stretch. Overall, his 19 points in 38 games have him squarely in the top five of the rookie scoring list this season. That's sweet for a seventh-rounder (2023).
