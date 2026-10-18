Finnie scored an even-strength goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Finnie enjoyed one of Detroit's strongest offensive performances, leading the team with six shots while contributing to two of its three regulation goals. While he has five points this season, four of them have come in the last three games, which means he's moving in the right direction. Finnie should continue to earn opportunities to produce as long as he skates as a top-six forward. He's currently doing so on the first line next to Alex DeBrincat and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.