Finnie scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Finnie has two goals on six shots over his last three games. He's been seeing time on the top line at even strength and on the second power-play unit, which has been a decent source of offense for him lately. Five of his last eight points have come with the man advantage. Finnie is up to eight goals, 16 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 60 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 35 appearances.