Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Notches two helpers on home ice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnie logged two secondary assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.
Finnie helped out on Lucas Raymond's power-play goal in the second period, and he also assisted on Moritz Seider's game-winner in overtime. Finnie had gone eight games without registering an assist, but he had three goals on 17 shots during that stretch. Through 37 outings this season, the 20-year-old has eight goals, 18 points and a plus-3 rating while averaging 16:48 of ice time in a top-line role.
