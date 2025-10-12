Finnie registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

It took just over a game and a half for Finnie to find the scoresheet in the NHL. The 20-year-old has come out of nowhere to claim a top-line gig with the Red Wings to begin 2025-26, just over two years after he was a seventh-round pick in 2023. Finnie has still been a bit sheltered overall, averaging 13:04 of ice time per game, and until that number goes up by a few minutes, his offense figures to be limited.