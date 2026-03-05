Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Pots another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnie scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Finnie has goals in consecutive games to begin March after going 22 contests without scoring. The rookie winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 96 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-7 rating through 62 appearances. His physical play gives him appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though a third-line role at even strength isn't encouraging.
