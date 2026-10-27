Finnie scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers while also adding three hits.

Finnie answered Edmonton's second goal just 30 seconds later, converting Viktor Arvidsson's pass to tie the contest early in the third period. He has already scored five times this season, showing encouraging finishing ability while earning meaningful offensive responsibilities. Finnie has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 12 appearances this season after a 2025-26 rookie campaign in which he posted 30 points (13 goals, 17 helpers) in 82 regular-season outings.