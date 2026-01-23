Finnie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Finnie came out of the holiday break cold, going 13 games without a point. He snapped the slump with a helper on James van Riemsdyk's tally at 5:36 of the third period. Finnie's downturn on offense has cost him power-play time while bumping him to a bottom-six role at even strength. Finnie reached the 20-point mark with this assist, and he's added 84 shots on net, 75 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 52 outings during his rookie year.