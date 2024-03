Finnie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 season.

Finnie will join AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout offer for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. The 2023 seventh-round pick drew into 62 games with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers this season before signing with Detroit, racking up 19 goals and 59 points. The 18-year-old forward will likely spend most, if not all of the 2024-25 season developing in the AHL.