Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Strikes for power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnie scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.
Finnie ended an eight-game goal drought with his marker in the first period. The 20-year-old slumped over the first half of November as well, but this time, he still managed four helpers even as he struggled to light the lamp. The rookie winger is up to six goals, 14 points (five on the power play), 50 shots on net, 56 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances.
More News
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Ends drought Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Contributes goal in comeback win•
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Finds twine in Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Breakout performance Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Picks up first helper•
-
Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie: Gets choice assignment in debut•