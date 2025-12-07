Finnie scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Finnie ended an eight-game goal drought with his marker in the first period. The 20-year-old slumped over the first half of November as well, but this time, he still managed four helpers even as he struggled to light the lamp. The rookie winger is up to six goals, 14 points (five on the power play), 50 shots on net, 56 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances.