Finnie scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Finnie snapped a three-game slump with his second-period tally. The 20-year-old has been back on the top line in recent weeks, which has helped to steady his offense after he slumped with a move to the bottom six. For the season, he's produced seven goals, 15 points, 59 shots on net, 59 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 33 appearances.