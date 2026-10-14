Finnie delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

The Red Wings' second line carried their offense on the night, as Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Alex DeBrincat potted all four goals and combined for seven points. It was Finnie's first multi-point performance of the season, and after managing 13 goals and 30 points in 82 regular-season games in his NHL debut last season, the 21-year-old has two goals and three points through the first six contests in 2026-27.