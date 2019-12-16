Red Wings' Eric Comrie: Another tough start
Comrie allowed four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Comrie was making his second start since joining the Red Wings and has given up nine goal goals on 62 shots in those two outings. That's an .855 save percentage and that's not good. With Jimmy Howard out due to a lower-body injury, Comrie will continue to spell Jonathan Bernier on occasion for the foreseeable future.
