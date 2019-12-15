Red Wings' Eric Comrie: Facing Kings Sunday
Comrie will guard the home cage for Sunday's tilt against the Kings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Comrie will make his second start with the Red Wings after coughing up five goals on 30 shots against Winnipeg on Dec. 10. The 24-year-old netminder owns a 4.24 GAA and .867 save percentage in seven career NHL appearances. He should be largely ignored in most fantasy formats.
