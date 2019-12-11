Red Wings' Eric Comrie: Gives up five to former squad
Comrie stopped 25 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
A member of the Winnipeg organization the previous three seasons, Comrie was acquired by Detroit from Arizona earlier this month. Tuesday marked his first start with his new team and it did not go well. Three Detroit goals in the final three-plus minutes of the second period turned a 1-1 game into a 4-1 lead. The 24-year-old will largely work behind Jonathan Bernier while Jimmy Howard is out with his lower-body injury.
