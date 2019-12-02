Red Wings' Eric Comrie: Joining new team Monday
Comrie will sync up with his new Red Wings teammates Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Khan adds that Comrie will serve as the primary backup behind Jonathan Bernier -- at least until Jimmy Howard (lower body) returns from a soft-tissue injury that is not deemed significant. Pried away from the Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Vili Saarijarvi, Comrie was not actually utilized by Arizona, though he did maintain a perfect record to go with a 2.75 GAA and .900 save percentage over four appearances with AHL Tucson.
