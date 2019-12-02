Comrie will sync up with his new Red Wings teammates Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Khan adds that Comrie will serve as the primary backup behind Jonathan Bernier -- at least until Jimmy Howard (lower body) returns from a soft-tissue injury that is not deemed significant. Pried away from the Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Vili Saarijarvi, Comrie was not actually utilized by Arizona, though he did maintain a perfect record to go with a 2.75 GAA and .900 save percentage over four appearances with AHL Tucson.