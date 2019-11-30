Red Wings' Eric Comrie: Sent to Motor City
The Coyotes traded Comrie to the Red Wings in exchange for Vili Saarijarvi.
The Red Wings' crease has some major question marks, as Jimmy Howard (knee) is on IR and Jonathan Bernier could still be dealing with an illness. If Howard's injury is serious, Comrie may serve as a long-term backup to Bernier, although he'll have to beat out Calvin Pickard for the role. Comrie has an .870 save percentage and 4.20 GAA over five career NHL appearances.
