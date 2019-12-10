Play

Comrie will be in goal for Tuesday's road game versus the Jets, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Comrie made a brief relief appearance during Detroit's last game but will start in Winnipeg on Tuesday. Comrie was a part of the Jets' organization the past three seasons before joining the Red Wings in 2019-20, so the 24-year-old netminder will be extra motivated facing his old team.

